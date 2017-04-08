Bryant, Cubs break out in 11-6 win over Brewers - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Bryant, Cubs break out in 11-6 win over Brewers

By Derek Wattay, Sports Multimedia Journalist
 MILWAUKEE (AP) -- NL MVP Kris Bryant broke out of his early slump by driving in his first three runs of the season and the Chicago Cubs overcame a shaky start by Kyle Hendricks to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-6 Saturday night.
   

Bryant had managed a mere single in 16 at-bats this year before going 3 for 6. He hit a two-run double in the third inning and an RBI single in the fourth.
   

The World Series champions got a season-high 17 hits. An infield single by Hendricks put the Cubs ahead to stay 5-4 in the fifth off reliever Jhan Marinez (0-2).
   

Hendricks (1-0), who led the majors with a 2.13 ERA last year, made his first start of the season and gave up four runs in the first inning.
 

