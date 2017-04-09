Police say gunman at Florida gym was ex-employee

The Miami-Dade Police Department said Sunday that the gunman who opened fire at a Florida gym was an employee at the fitness center who had just been fired.

The department issued a statement identifying the shooter as 33-year-old Abeku Wilson of Miami, who was fired from the gym earlier in the day "due to work place violence and was escorted off the premises."

He then returned to the fitness center later armed with a gun.

The shooting happened about 1 p.m. Saturday at the upscale mall the Shops at Merrick Park.

Equinox issued an email statement Sunday saying that it is "deeply saddened" by the deaths of two employees, 35-year-old Janine Ackerman of Miami and 42-year-old Marios Hortis of Miami Beach.

Police said both victims were deliberately targeted and that the shooting was not random.

