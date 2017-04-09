Man in custody after firing gun in Waushara Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Man in custody after firing gun in Waushara Co.

By Emily Thornton, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
WAUTOMA (WAOW) -

A man is in custody after allegedly firing a gun several times in Waushara County Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff's department, authorities were called around 8 a.m. to the Town of Wautoma where a group of people were camping near Bighorn Drive. The people told police a family member had fired a rifle at them and was walking around the area.

The sheriff's office requested aid from several local agencies to assist in the search for the man. Residents in the area were asked to stay in their homes for their safety as several roads were blocked off. Authorities said around 9:25 a.m. they heard a gunshot and shortly after a man walked out of a field near Bighorn Drive onto 17th Drive.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody. No one was hurt. The incident remains under investigation.

