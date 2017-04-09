Merrill family speaks out against child abuse

A Merrill family is speaking out against child abuse after they said a family friend watched over 18-month-old Easton Barker, leading to a three-week stay in the hospital.

Easton was diagnosed with shaken baby syndrome. The condition is caused by forcibly shaking a young child and resulting in brain injury.

Easton was released from the hospital on Wednesday, but his grandmother April Degner said it's still a long road to recovery and many questions still are unanswered.

"Is he going to be able to learn as fast as other kids? Is he now going to have a disability?" she said. "We still don't know what the future holds for him."

Easton's mom Alissa Zajackowski said it's been an emotional roller coaster for the entire family.

"You think you can trust somebody and you don't realize until it happens and it's unfortunate that it has to happen for you to realize," she said. "It's a heartbreaking thing to go through."

Zajackowski has been out of work since the incident took place and does not plan on returning until the end of the month.

Her family set up a Go Fund Me page to help raise money for Easton's care while her mother is out of work and for any unforeseen medical costs.

The family said the person who shook Easton was arrested by the Merrill Police Department.

As of Sunday, online court records do not show that any charges have been filed.