Rock Co. schools taking precautions Monday as manhunt continues

Many schools are on spring break this week, but some of those that are in session are continuing to take extra precautions to keep students safe as a manhunt continues in the Rock County area.



Stoughton Area School District officials sent a letter to parents Sunday evening to say classes will take place as usual Monday but all students will have to stay inside the buildings. Police will also have an increased presence at the schools. Students will be allowed to leave school with their parents as needed and students at the high school can go off campus for lunch.



The School District of Fort Atkinson posted on Facebook Sunday night to say school will be in session Monday and the district will continue its 'soft lockdown'. Students will not be able to go out for recess or other school-related purposes. They must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to leave the building during the day, if needed. Law enforcement officials will be stationed at each school during morning drop off and afternoon pickup, as well as extra patrols throughout the day. Decisions on after school activities and athletic events will be determined Monday.



Edgerton School District Administrator Dennis Pauli posted on the district's Facebook page Sunday evening to say a soft lockdown will continue there Monday. High school students will not be able to leave campus at lunch. The school will continue to have police presence and parents can pickup students for any scheduled appointments.



Janesville, Milton, Parkview and Delavan-Darien were all affected by the manhunt last week, but those school districts are on spring break this entire week so classes were already not in session.



Meanwhile, Blackhawk Technical College will be open Monday but with extra security at all campuses. BTC will keep a soft lockdown in place, which means all non-essential doors will be locked and all classroom and lab doors will be locked during classes. All services will operate as normal.



UW-Rock County plans to resume regular class and activity schedules on time Monday morning.



Stay tuned to Newsline 9 and WAOW.com for the latest on how schools will be affected by the manhunt this week.