2 area schools closed without power

The sky lit up Sunday night into Monday morning. Here is an image from viewer Christopher M. Jones of lightening in the area.

Two central Wisconsin schools are closed Monday after severe storms knocked out power overnight.

Schools in the Stratford School District and Wausau - Horace Mann Middle School are closed and without power.

As of 9:00 a.m. the Wausau area has more than 3,500 customers without power. Stratford has around 300 customers affected.

Storms came through the area Sunday night into Monday.

See WAOW.com for future school closings.