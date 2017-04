EAGLE RIVER (WAOW) - A seven-year-old girl attending a birthday party apparently drowned at an Eagle River hotel, Police Chief Mark Vander Bloomen said Monday.

An adult spotted the girl at the bottom of the Days Inn pool about 2 p.m. Sunday and efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, he said. She was pronounced dead at Eagle River Memorial Hospital.

Vander Bloomen said the 911 call summoning help was for a "possible drowning."

No other details were immediately released, including the girl's name.