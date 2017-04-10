Manhunt, Day 5: Police continue to hunt for suspect as tips increase

The manhunt continues for Joseph Jakubowski as investigators intensify their search efforts.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office said Monday "additional federal resources have been brought in" from around the country to search for Jakubowski but provided few details. Authorities suspect the 32-year-old of stealing handguns and rifles from a Janesville store April 4 and making threats to schools and public officials.

Law enforcement continue to work with area schools out of an abundance of caution. Many schools are on spring break this week, but some of those that are in session are continuing to take extra precautions to keep students safe, including an increase in local patrols.

As of Monday morning, nearly 425 tips have come in on the tip lines. The FBI continues to offer a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the apprehension of Jakubowski, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Jakubowski is described as being 5'10" tall with green eyes and brown hair, but police believe he may have altered his appearance.

Direct sightings should be immediately reported to “911” and general tips or historical information should be directed to 1-800-CALLFBI." (225-5324.)

Newsline 9 will continue to follow the search.