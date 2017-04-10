State prosecutors drop fraud charges against Northwoods brothers

EAGLE RIVER (WAOW) - State prosecutors have dropped charges accusing two Northwoods brothers and prominent businessmen of misleading investors who bought into multimillion-dollar deals, according to online Vilas County court records.

The dismissal motion filed Friday said prosecutors cannot prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Bruce Eliason, 39, of Eagle River and David Eliason, 41 of St. Germain were each charged about a year ago with 10 counts of securities fraud involving 19 "victims" in 2009 through a company called Eliason Inc., according to the complaint.

Because of various procedural moves, the brothers never entered pleas to the charges.

Aaron Aizenberg, an attorney for David Eliason, said the brothers maintained their innocence from day one and were glad the "nightmare" was over.

"We are happy the state came to the realization no crime was committed here," Aizenberg said. "It took longer than it should have."

The charges affected "all aspects" of the brothers' lives and had an "immeasurable impact on their reputation," the attorney said. "This is a great day for them. It is far from an absolute victory. It cannot unline all the damage that has been done."



The charges involved sales of investment contracts that transferred an investor's tenancy-in-common, or TIC, interest in real estate into interest in a limited liability company called Eliason Combination Fund, which declared bankruptcy in 2011, the complaint said.

Under the investment contract, ECF owned the properties and the victims were to be paid monthly cash payments as a return on their investment, the complaint said.

The brothers failed to disclose "material facts" to back up statements made about the investments, specifically that Eliason Inc. was experiencing "severe financial problems" that year, the 22-page complaint signed by Assistant Attorney General Amber Hahn said.

The investors were also not told that the brothers' company "had multimillion dollar stockholders deficits and net losses for 2006, 2007 and 2008," the complaint said.

The complaint said 30 people, many at least 65 years old, reported investing from $28,000 to $1.3 million that ended up in Eliason Combination Fund. Some had been involved with brothers' father since 1988. An alleged victim who invested $1.3 million was 78 and has been diagnosed with dementia. One of the victims has died.

Some of the victims were family members or friends of the Eliasons, the complaint said.

In a statement when the charges were filed, David Eliason said, "Most of our investments over the years were profitable and successful. Eliason Combination Fund, LLC ("ECF") unfortunately was not, and the investors in that fund, including my close friends and family members, lost a lot of money. We are forever sorry for the financial pain that caused, but we committed no crimes."

Eliason Inc. was founded in 1999 by David Eliason and his brother joined later, the complaint said. Until 2006, their father, Donald, served as chairman of the board of the company, which had started 10 different subsidiaries over the years, including Eliason Venture Capital Corp., the complaint said.

Eliason Inc. acquired properties, including apartment buildings and retail spaces, with loans and sold off interests in them to investors.

"Despite the complexity and size of the multimillion-dollar deals, Eliason was much like so many 'house-flipping' businesses that operated during the housing bubble, made possible by the availability of easy credit and exuberant real estate investors," the complaint said.

Some of Eliason Inc.'s properties were rented to Borders Books, which entered bankruptcy and stopped making rent payments in February 2011, the complaint said.

Eliason Combination Fund declared bankruptcy about four months later when another renter, American TV in Missouri, closed down its stores, the complaint said.