Driver dies in fiery Marathon Co. crash

By Haley Egle, Executive Producer
MARATHON COUNTY (WAOW) -

One person is dead after a fiery crash in Marathon County.

The one car crash happened Sunday on Hollywood Road just north of County Road N in the Town of Marathon, according to a post on the Marathon County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.

The post said the car started on fire because of the crash.

The driver was the only one in the car, the post said. The driver's name is not being released.

Authorities said so far it appears speed and distracted driving were factors in the crash. 

