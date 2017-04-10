Crandon nursing home closing; 38 residents told to find new homes

CRANDON (WAOW) - The announced closing of Crandon Nursing Home has created a crisis for the community, said Mark Ferris, executive director of the Forest County Economic Development Partnership.

AGI Healthcare, owners of the nursing home, notified city and county officials of the closure last week, Ferris said Monday.

Thirty-eight residents and their families were advised to find new homes as quickly as possible, he said.

In addition, about 70 people work at the nursing home, which Ferris described as a "vital" employer in the community.

"We are now dealing in a crisis, emergency situation that leaves very little wiggle room to keep the nursing home open," Ferris said in a statement. "We understand there can be business issues, but we believe this decision was in place long before we were notified."

Efforts to find a new owner have started, including contacting community members, in efforts to keep the nursing home open, he said.