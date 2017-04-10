National Weather Service confirms tornado overnight in Town of Stettin

The National Weather Service in Green Bay confirmed Monday afternoon that an EF-1 tornado caused the home and tree damage in the Town of Stettin.

The tornado that was spawned within a squall line shortly after midnight Monday packed winds up to 100 mph and had a path width of 100 yards.

The tornado was only on the ground for a few miles, but was able to inflict significant structural damage on two homes, and snapped over 100 mature pine trees.

Overnight storms left damage and power outages across central Wisconsin. Outages closed a Wausau middle school and schools in Stratford.

Wisconsin Public Service worked all day Monday to return service throughout Wisconsin.