Packers preseason opponents announced, schedule still not finalized

The Packers' tentative preseason schedule has been released. Green Bay will once again play four preseason games, with two at home and two on the road.

The team will open up its preseason slate in Green Bay against the Philadelphia Eagles. That game will be played at Lambeau Field any time between Thursday, August 10 and Sunday, August 13.

The Packers will then hit the road for their next two games. A game at Washington has been scheduled in the window of August 17-August 21. Green Bay will then play at Denver between August 24-August 27.

The only set date so far is Thursday, August 31, when the Packers will wrap up their preseason schedule at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

