Antigo mother who fled with her kids pleads not guilty

By Curtis Aderholdt
ANTIGO (WAOW) - An Antigo mother accused of interfering with the custody of her children and fleeing to South Dakota for weeks pleaded not guilty Monday.

Cathy Brown, 36, is charged with four felony counts of interfering with the custody of a child following a custody order.

No trial date was immediately set.

Police say Brown fled with her son and daughter in December and they were located in Hill City, S.D., where the mother was arrested Jan. 16. The children's disappearance attracted much media attention.

The children are now in the care of their father.

Brown remains jailed on $20,000 cash bond.

