Stevens Point man, 23, to stand trial in 2014 rape

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - One of two former Stevens Point Area Senior High football standouts accused of raping a young woman nearly three years ago was ordered to stand trial Monday.

Adam Brandt, 23, is charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault. He is to return to court May 8 to enter a plea to the charge.

Brandt and Joseph Horvath, 23, are accused of sexually assaulting the woman at Horvath's home in May 2014, the criminal complaint said. The woman told police Horvath apologized to her after the assault.

During Monday's preliminary hearing for Brandt, prosecutors called one witness, a Stevens Point police officer who went into detail about what the young woman said happened.

The officer also testified about DNA found on the victim.

A judge ruled prosecutors presented enough information to justify the charge.

Brandt went on to play college football at Southern Illinois University, while Horvath played at Minnesota State University - Mankato.

The day after the assault, the woman went to St. Michael's Hospital where a rape exam was performed.