Shots fired during road rage incident in Waushara County

By Mark McPherson, Evening Anchor
WAUSHARA COUNTY (WAOW) - A Fond du Lac man faces charges after allegedly firing a gun during a road rage incident in Waushara County.

It happened April 7th on State Road 21 in the Town of Warren.

A man told police that a driver fired shots at his car with a handgun while passing him on State Road 21.

The man was able to pull over in Redgranite and gave an officer a detailed description of the vehicle.

A Waushara County Deputy spotted the vehicle by Silver Lake in the Town of Marion.  The driver was arrested and a loaded 9mm pistol and drugs were found in the car.

The driver faces the following charges:

-1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

-Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of an Intoxicant

-Carrying a Concealed Weapon

-Armed While Intoxicated

-Possession of Prescription Pills without a Prescription

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

