Shots fired during road rage incident in Waushara County

WAUSHARA COUNTY (WAOW) - A Fond du Lac man faces charges after allegedly firing a gun during a road rage incident in Waushara County.
It happened April 7th on State Road 21 in the Town of Warren.
A man told police that a driver fired shots at his car with a handgun while passing him on State Road 21.
The man was able to pull over in Redgranite and gave an officer a detailed description of the vehicle.
A Waushara County Deputy spotted the vehicle by Silver Lake in the Town of Marion. The driver was arrested and a loaded 9mm pistol and drugs were found in the car.
The driver faces the following charges:
-1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety
-Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of an Intoxicant
-Carrying a Concealed Weapon
-Armed While Intoxicated
-Possession of Prescription Pills without a Prescription
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia