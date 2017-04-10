Epic 5: Mosinee man to take on grueling triathlon challenge

Five Ironman triathlons, on five Hawaiian islands, in five days. It sounds like an impossible feat - and it nearly is.

Only a handful of people have conquered the Epic 5, and Chad Esker of Mosinee wants to be the next name on the list.

"Everyone calls me crazy," he said with a laugh as he told the story of how the idea got planted in his head.

Esker competed in Ultraman in Florida in April 2016. That race consists of more than 320 miles of running, biking and swimming. But that number just wasn't high enough for the Central Wisconsin athlete.

"When I got home, I went through a little bit of a slump and thought 'Ok now, what's next?'" he said. "Stepping it up a notch, stepping it up one more time."

Esker was one of 13 people to get accepted into the Epic 5 competition this year, and he's the first contestant from the Midwest.

The selection is scarce, because the training is fierce.

"We look at it like climbing Mt. Everest," said Nick Bradfish, Esker's friend and coach. "And the way you do that, is you chip away little-by-little."

And the team is scaling the metaphoric rock with no map, making the grueling journey with little precedent.

"You know, he goes and signs up for this," said Bradfish. "And we don't have that luxury because there's ten people in the world who have ever done this."

So Esker hits the trail, the track and the water every day, at any time.

Including the middle of the night.

"It's 3 a.m., and we're up for an early morning run," Esker said with a surprising amount of energy for witching hour. "Part of this training is getting used to sleep deprivation."

Even though the sun was far from rising, and the thermostat read below freezing - Esker wasn't hitting the pavement on his own.

"All my friends have been here every step of the way with me," he said.

They embraced the overnight run.

"They were not on my training plan at the time," said Esker's friend Ellen Humberston. "But I'm glad they are now."

"Just the camaraderie between the two of us, and everyone else in the group," added another friend, Chris Pollack. "It works out perfect."

Esker will be jetting off to Hawaii on May 1.

Newsline 9 will be following his journey here in Wisconsin, as well as on the islands, every step of the way.

Stick with us on air and online for the latest on his training, and the competition.