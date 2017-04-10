Bucks brush past Hornets for 89-79 win

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Tony Snell scored 16 points, Jason Terry had season highs of 15 points and five 3-pointers, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 89-79 on Monday night.

Center Greg Monroe provided punch in the paint with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Bucks, who clinched at least the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with the win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo picked up his third triple-double of the season with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, clinching the feat after firing a pass with 54 seconds left to Khris Middleton for a 3.

The Hornets led for much of the first three quarters despite being without leading scorer Kemba Walker because of a hyperextended left knee.

Trailing 66-61 going into the fourth, Milwaukee asserted control in the final period with Terry hitting from the outside and Monroe controlling the middle.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had 13 points for the Hornets.