Panthers-Warriors series could decide Valley in week one

The SPASH baseball team has taken the Wisconsin Valley Conference five years straight and gone undefeated in conference play in each of the last three.

"SPASH is always tough," Wausau West coach Ryan Whalen said. "They're the standard in our conference and one of the standards throughout the state."

The last Valley opponent to defeat SPASH: Wausau West back in 2013. This week, the Warriors will try to tame the Panthers once again in a two-game series that West feels could decide the conference inside the first week of the season.

"Honestly, I think this next series decides the conference for us," West senior Zach Pearson said. "Because us and SPASH, we've been rivals for a while. They stole two from us last year and we're going to get them back"

"This is the first week, this isn't for the conference title," Whalen said. "But I know the guys are ready, and taking down SPASH would be the first step to a conference title"

Meanwhile, the Panthers return conference player of the year Gus Turner-Zick along with 7 other seniors, and believe they have everything it takes to remain the Valley champs.

"I think we have a lot of potential," SPASH head coach Kraig Terpstra said. "I think depth is a real plus for our team, a lot of really talented players we can mold into a team. I like our potential, we just have to put things together here early in the year."

Which means a strong start against a tough rival in Wausau West.

"We know they have a lot of returning starters, and last year's games were close and really good games," SPASH senior Gus Turner-Zick said. "We won the first game 3-2, and the second game was just as close... And we know to win conference this year, we have to go through them."