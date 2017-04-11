Man charged in Feb. crash that killed couple in Dane County - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Man charged in Feb. crash that killed couple in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A rural Stoughton man is now charged in a traffic crash that killed a couple in Dane County in February.

Twenty-five-old Brandon Ballweg was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree reckless homicide. Ballweg also is charged with two counts of homicide by driving with a detectable amount of a restricted controlled substance in his blood.

The complaint says a blood analysis found evidence of marijuana and cocaine in Ballweg's body.

The crash happened Feb. 12 on Madison's East Side. Killed were 37-year-old Kirk U'Ren of Cottage Grove and his 34-year-old wife, Jennifer Steiner. The couple were on their way to a Badgers basketball game.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Ballweg was jailed on $150,000 bail after appearing in court.

