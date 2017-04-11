Stepdad: Jakubowski may want showdown with police

Family members of a Wisconsin man who authorities say robbed a gun store and expressed anti-religious and government views made a public plea on Monday that he turn himself in.

Joseph Jakubowski's stepfather, Don McLean, said he fears his stepson is a dangerous man and may want a showdown with police.

"To anybody that got this letter, you might want to read it," the 32-year-old Jakubowski said as he walked in the parking lot of a southern Wisconsin post office, holding an oversized white envelope bearing multiple stamps and containing a 161-page manifesto addressed to President Donald Trump. "There it is, you see, it's getting shipped. Revolution. It's time for change."

Asked what he felt Jakubowski was capable of doing, McLean had a quick response: "The truth? Everything he wrote."

McLean said Jakubowski nine years ago challenged a Janesville police officer to shoot him.

"I'm afraid he's trying to commit suicide by cop," he said Monday.

The sheriff's office said in a statement Sunday night that it had contacted school districts to inform them that Jakubowski is still on the run so they can make decisions on any precautionary measures. Many Rock County schools are on spring break this week. Churches have been told by law enforcement to be on alert because the manifesto included anti-religious views.

"Nobody's been hurt, and we don't want anyone to get hurt. We don't want him to be hurt," Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden said Monday.

Authorities on Monday evening released photos of Jakubowski's tattoos.

A release from the police department said Jakubowski is 32 years old and stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He has green eyes and brown hair.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information about Jakubowski's whereabouts is asked to call the Rock County Sheriff's Office at 608-757-7911 or the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.