Woman wanted for OWI accused of driving wrong way on interstate for 10 miles

Terrified drivers reported a car heading the wrong-way on Interstate 41 near Menomonee Falls early Saturday morning.

Tamara McVicker, 29, entered at Hwy Q and drove at speeds up to 80 mph for nearly 10 miles, authorities said.

The driver of a tractor-trailer heading southbound alongside McVicker tried to alert cars in her path.

"I was neck and neck with her quite a bit, looking over at her, hitting the flashers, trying to warn traffic," said Scott Batchelor who drives a truck for Sutton Transport.

Batchelor says McVicker missed hitting dozens of on-coming cars and trucks as they swerved out of her way.

McVicker was eventually stopped at Burleigh Street in Wauwatosa where she was taken into custody. She was arrested on charges including OWI, driving the wrong-way on a divided highway and recklessly endangering safety.

There were no accidents and no one was hurt during the wrong-way driving ordeal.

McVicker was already wanted for a previous drunk driving and revoked license case.