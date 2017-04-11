WPS: Crews battle snow, damage to return Northwoods' power

Overnight snow makes it challenging for crews to restore power in Tomahawk. It is reportedly the hardest hit with snow and has the largest group of customers still without power after Monday's storms. Photo: Mandy Street / Facebook

Crews continued to work to restore power following severe storms Sunday into Monday, according to Wisconsin Public Service.

As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, crews have restored power to around 15,000 customers, WPS said. Around 8,500 customers are still without power.

Tomahawk (5,400 without power), Minocqua/Lakeland (2,400 without power) and the Rhinelander (550 without power) areas have the largest amount of outages remaining. Weather is posing a challenge after some heavier snows around the Northwoods Monday into Tuesday.

Crews are making good progress in restoring power, and additional outside crews have been brought in to help restore power in areas experiencing the largest number of outages, WPS said.

Crews will be working Tuesday and into the night to restore power to all customers.

Here’s another example of storm damage a crew encountered near Minocqua today. More than 13,500 customers restored since 11 p.m. Sunday pic.twitter.com/Oafw8lXzN5 — WPS (@WIPublicService) April 11, 2017