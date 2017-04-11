Wausau extends yard waste site hours after storm damage

The city of Wausau has additional hours at its yard waste site after severe storms left damage Monday.

The yard waste site will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. the city said.

The site will be close Easter Sunday and regular hours will resume Monday April 17.

For storm damage loads large than a small trailer or pick up, citizens may call the Department of Public Works by 3:00 p.m. Thursday to request curb side pickup, the city said.

Tree debris should be placed on the curb with the cut end facing the street.

The city said it will begin pick up Monday for those that call ahead.