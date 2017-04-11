Wisconsin State Patrol trooper killed in Sauk County crash

Sauk County officials say the crash on Interstate 90/94 Tuesday morning involved a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper.

When they arrived on scene of the crash they saw the on-duty Trooper was involved.

The initial investigation revealed the Trooper was traveling eastbound on I-90/94 at mile marker 89.8 when he lost control of his patrol car. The car entered the ditch and struck a tree. The Trooper was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the Trooper is not being released at this time.

Stay with Newsline 9 for updates. Our Madison affiliate WKOW-TV was at the scene.

*****

UPDATE (WKOW) --- All lanes are now clear. Officials plan to release information today on the crash. We are at the media location now in Lake Delton to learn more.

*****

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has released an alternate route for anyone traveling on I-90 in Sauk County Tuesday morning:

Alternate Route: Exit on WIS 13. Go east on WIS 13 to US 12. Go south on US 12 back to I-90/I94.

All eastbound lanes of I-90 between mile marker 87 and 92 are still closed.

********

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- All lanes of eastbound I-90 are closed for five miles in Sauk County because of an early morning crash.

The crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 87, between Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells. The Sauk County communications center tells 27 News the crash is a rollover, but there are no further details.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all eastbound lanes of I-90/94 between mile marker 87 and mile marker 92 are closed at this time.