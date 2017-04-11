Storm's damage prompts Wausau yard waste site to expand hours

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Because of damage from Monday's early morning storm, Wausau is expanding the hours its yard waste site is open.

The city said the site will be open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The site will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Regular hours resume Monday.

Strong winds rolled through central Wisconsin about 1:30 a.m. Monday. The National Weather Service said a tornado with winds up to 105 mph hit an area just west of Wausau, damaging some homes and snapping off trees.

The city said property owners with large quantities of storm damage can call the Department of Public Works by 3 p.m. Thursday to request the tree debris be picked up at the curb, starting Monday.

Trees should be placed at the curb with the cut end facing the street.



