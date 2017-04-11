Wausau man up for role in new Adam Sandler movie - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau man up for role in new Adam Sandler movie

Posted:
By Jordan Betts, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Wausau man could have the chance to star in a Adam Sandler movie.

Jarrod Crooks has been a filmmaker and actor for more than 15 years. He is in the top 20 of a world wide contest involving Netflix and Adam Sandler.

Crooks submitted a short video telling Sandler's character in his new movie  why he should be the next big star.

Sandler plays Sandy Wexler, who is a talent manager.

The grand prize is a walk on role in his new movie on Netflix.

The winner will be announced on Friday. Votes can be submitted for Crooks here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.