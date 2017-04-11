Wausau man up for role in new Adam Sandler movie

A Wausau man could have the chance to star in a Adam Sandler movie.

Jarrod Crooks has been a filmmaker and actor for more than 15 years. He is in the top 20 of a world wide contest involving Netflix and Adam Sandler.

Crooks submitted a short video telling Sandler's character in his new movie why he should be the next big star.

Sandler plays Sandy Wexler, who is a talent manager.

The grand prize is a walk on role in his new movie on Netflix.

The winner will be announced on Friday. Votes can be submitted for Crooks here.