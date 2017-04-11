FBI: Reward increases to $20K in search for Joseph Jakubowski

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has doubled its reward for information leading to the man at the center of a massive search, according to Special Agent in Charge Justin Tolomeo of the FBI Milwaukee Division.

The FBI Milwaukee Division announced Tuesday afternoon the reward is now $20,000, for information leading to the successful location of Joseph Jakubowski, 32. Authorities say he stole more than a dozen guns from the Armageddon Gun Store in Janesville one week ago, burned his vehicle and made threats to public safety.

"To anybody that got this letter, you might want to read it," the 32-year-old Jakubowski said as he walked in the parking lot of a southern Wisconsin post office, holding an oversized white envelope bearing multiple stamps and containing a 161-page manifesto addressed to President Donald Trump. "There it is, you see, it's getting shipped. Revolution. It's time for change."



Authorities say Jakubowski may have tried to alter his appearance. His mugshot shows him with brown hair and a goatee, but officials say he may have shaved his facial hair and head so they've released a new rendering of his image without hair.



Call the FBI's tip line at 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov if you have any information.