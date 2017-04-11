New Rhinelander police chief declines position

A 27-year law enforcement veteran named Rhinelander's new police chief in March said he is "no longer interested" in the position.

Dave Funkhouser, who is currently the police chief in Kiel, Wis., sent a letter to the city on April 1. In it he said he is disappointed that he had to make this decision.

"It has been made clear to me that it would not be in my best personal or professional interest to accept employment with the City of Rhinelander," Funkhouser said later.

Newsline 9 has reached out to the city's Police and Fire commission. We are waiting to hear back.

See the full letter below.