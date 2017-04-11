Popular Merrill haunted house to return this year

A popular haunted house in central Wisconsin is coming 'back from the dead.'

The Haunted Sawmill in Merrill was closed last year due to the lack of interest to keep it running.

During the six years it was open, Boy Scout troops and parents have organized the fundraising event in an effort to help pay for summer camp.

Now with an interest to get it up and running again, organizers have created a gofundme page to help update the building, improve safety systems and more.

"After a year off the Haunted Sawmill, its main ghoul Vincent Mudgett and his Scare Crew are back to continue their mission," the GoFundMe page said.

The page currently has a goal of $20,000.