Wausau West-SPASH baseball showdown postponed until Thursday

Tuesday's highly-anticipated baseball game between Wausau West and SPASH has been postponed. According to the Wisconsin Valley Conference website, the two teams will play a doubleheader in Stevens Point beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The Panthers, winners of five straight WVC titles, have not lost a conference game since 2013. Wausau West, which finished in second place in the conference last year, lost two games to SPASH by a combined three runs last season.

"We played a couple of tough games with them last year during conference play and a lot of these seniors were in (those) games," Warriors head coach Ryan Whalen said. "Hopefully they learned from that experience and some other experiences along the way and we can convert those into wins."

The Warriors appear to be a team on the rise. They advanced to sectionals last year, losing a heart-breaker to eventual state qualifier Green Bay Preble in the sectional semifinal round. They debuted at number seven in the Wisconsin Baseball Central state rankings.

"I know they're talented," SPASH head coach Kraig Terpstra told Newsline 9. "I know they're hungry and I know they play solid baseball. I expect (these games) to be nip and tuck just like the two we played last year. A lot of emotion and a lot of good baseball."

Both of Thursday's games will be played at Bukolt Park in Stevens Point. Each team will serve as the home team for one game and the visitor for the other.