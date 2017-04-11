Malcolm Brogdon to Bucks: Skip ROY promotion, give money to charity

One of the stars who helped get the Milwaukee Bucks into the playoffs is saying "no" to a campaign for rookie of the year.

Malcolm Brogdon has asked the team not to spend anything on a publicity drive for the award. Instead, he wants the Bucks to donate any money that would be used for that campaign, to a charity.

"They know my personality," the rookie sensation said when meeting with the media on Monday morning. "I'm a low key guy, I wanted to keep this as quiet as I could.

"We came up with the idea of giving the money to an organization or foundation. We are still choosing that, but I just thought it would be a good decision."

Brogdon has earned the nickname "The President" from his teammates this season, not only because of his resemblance to a young Barack Obama, but also because of behavior like this.

A strong rookie season has put the second round pick into the conversation for Rookie of the Year, with many basketball minds believing he deserves the award.

"I haven't looked into it hard, honestly," Brogdon said. "But hearing people talk, I'm in the conversation that's always a good thing. If I get it, it'd be a blessing. If I don't, I'm still blessed. There's no sweat either way."

The Bucks close out their regular season on Wednesday in Boston.