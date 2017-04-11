Packers release CB Makinton Dorleant

The Packers released cornerback Makinton Dorleant today after he failed his physical according to the NFL Transaction Wire.

Dorleant tore his ACL in week 17 against the Detroit Lions after appearing in four games in his rookie season. Dorleant played five snaps from scrimmage and was mainly used on special teams.

The Northern Iowa product was signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent last May and earned a spot on the 53-man roster. The Packers placed Dorleant on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury and then designated him to return in early December.

He appeared on Newsline 9's "Pack Attack" program on January 3, just two days after tearing his ACL.

In March, Dorleant and Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre Hall were arrested outside a bar in Cedar Falls. Dorleant was cited for interference.

WBAY, the ABC affiliate in Green Bay, contributed to this report.