Gov. Walker tours Weston school, talks budget

Governor Scott Walker toured Mountain Bay Elementary School in Weston on Tuesday morning.

Walker made his way to several different classrooms speaking with students about learning. The visit is part of his tour around state school districts highlighting his budget. Walker said putting more into the K-12 schools is something he believes is very important.

“This budget puts more into K-12 than ever before. We also put more into our technical college system and over $100 million new investment into the University of Wisconsin system,” he said. “All of that combined with other things is really the tools we need to make sure we do not only have the workforce for today and tomorrow but for the foreseeable future.”

The state budget is expected to be finalized and signed by July 1.