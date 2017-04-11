Kwik Trip pulls proposal for new Wausau location

Kwik Trip has pulled their proposal plans for a new location in Wausau on Bridge Street. If it would have passed Wausau City Council, roughly 40 tenants at Annabelle Lodging would have been out of a place to live.

"It's very important because there's not a lot of places out there, to find one that's low income, there was a chance there was going to be a lot of people that were going to be homeless," said tenant Marty Oas.

Dozens of community members had spoken out against the proposal at a Wausau planning commission meeting in March. The committee voted down the plans and shortly after Kwik Trip made the decision to pull it.

"You have to listen to the will of the residents and those people that live in that area whose lives are going to be directly affected," said Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke. "I know they've gone for that location twice before, they're still a great partner as I said earlier, that just isn't the area where that place should be built."

Tenants had begun looking for new places to live when they got a notice from the building manager that Kwik Trip was looking to buy the space. Roughly 10 residents left the building, but Oas said he hadn't had much luck finding anywhere else realistic in price.

"I'm definitely grateful, I'm grateful for everyone that was at that meeting," said Oas. "I'm very happy that we're able to stay here, that we won this fight."

Kwik Trip said they have no comment on the decision to pull their plans. The building manager said there are other investors looking to buy the building, but they would keep the apartment complex.