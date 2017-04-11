Chief: Quick review of officer accused of kicking cuffed man - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Chief: Quick review of officer accused of kicking cuffed man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio police chief says they will fast-track an investigation into an officer captured on video apparently kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head.

Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs said Tuesday that the officer's sergeant has been told to work only on this situation, with a report expected within two weeks.

Jacobs says the video was concerning enough for police to want the case investigated promptly and thoroughly.

The video taken Saturday shows an officer restraining a man on the ground, when a second officer arrives and appears to kick him in the head.

Columbus police said the second officer, identified as Zachary Rosen, has been reassigned to nonpatrol duty, pending the investigation.

Police said Rosen self-reported the kick under standard police procedure when force is used.
 

