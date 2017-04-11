Bucks locked into No. 6 seed, will play Toronto in first round o - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Bucks locked into No. 6 seed, will play Toronto in first round of NBA playoffs

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
With their win over the Charlotte Hornets the Atlanta Hawks have clinched the No. 5 seed in the NBA's Eastern Conference, meaning the Bucks are locked into the No. 6 spot and will play the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs.

Milwaukee played Toronto four times during the regular season, winning once and losing three times. The one win came when the Raptors were without their All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry. Toronto has playoff experience, having advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals last season where they lost in six games to the eventual NBA champion Cavaliers.

According to their media game notes, the Bucks will rest several players in Wednesday's season finale against the Celtics, who need to win to lock up the No. 1 seed in the East. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Tony Snell and Matthew Dellavedova will not travel with the team. 

Mirza Teletovic, Michael Beasley, Thon Maker, Rashad Vaughn and Malcolm Brogdon will start for Milwaukee in the regular season finale.

The NBA Playoffs begin on Saturday, April 15. The NBA will release the schedule late this week. For a look at the game times and projected schedule, click here.

