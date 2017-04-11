Tuesday Sports Report: Marshfield softball blanks Rapids, 9-0

Local prep scores for Tues., April 11, 2017 as reported to the WAOW sports office:
SOFTBALL
Assumption 22, Newman Catholic 1
Marshfield 9, Wisconsin Rapids 0
Mosinee 19, Northland Pines 0
Northland Lutheran 22, Pittsville 2
Rhinelander 4, Medford 0
Rosholt 9, Marion 2
Tri-County 7, Almond-Bancroft 6
BASEBALL
Marshall 6, Nekoosa 3
Marshfield 4, Amherst 2
Mosinee 10, Northland Pines 3
Neillsville 6, Gilman 3
Rhinelander 15, Medford 4
Rosholt 15, Marion 5
Tigerton-Gillette 6, Suring 5
Tomahawk 5, Marathon 3
Weyauwega-Fremont 3, Algoma 2
TRACK & FIELD
WVC Indoor Track & Field Meet - Boys Results:
Stevens Point - 182
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln - 104
Wausau West - 102
D.C. Everest - 101
Marshfield - 60
Merrill - 37
Wausau East - 35
WVC Indoor Track & Field Meet - Girls Results:
Stevens Point - 150
D.C. Everest - 110
Wausau West - 103
Marshfield - 90
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln - 81
Wausau East - 63
Merrill - 17