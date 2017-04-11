Tuesday Sports Report: Marshfield softball blanks Rapids, 9-0 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: Marshfield softball blanks Rapids, 9-0

Posted:
By Derek Wattay, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect

Local prep scores for Tues., April 11, 2017 as reported to the WAOW sports office:

SOFTBALL

Assumption 22, Newman Catholic 1

Marshfield 9, Wisconsin Rapids 0

Mosinee 19, Northland Pines 0

Northland Lutheran  22, Pittsville  2  

Rhinelander 4, Medford 0

Rosholt 9, Marion 2

Tri-County 7, Almond-Bancroft 6

BASEBALL

Marshall 6, Nekoosa 3

Marshfield 4, Amherst 2

Mosinee 10, Northland Pines 3

Neillsville 6, Gilman 3

Rhinelander 15, Medford 4

Rosholt 15, Marion 5

Tigerton-Gillette 6, Suring 5

Tomahawk 5, Marathon 3

Weyauwega-Fremont 3, Algoma 2 

TRACK & FIELD

WVC Indoor Track & Field Meet - Boys Results:

Stevens Point - 182

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln - 104

Wausau West - 102

D.C. Everest - 101

Marshfield -  60

Merrill - 37

Wausau East - 35

WVC Indoor Track & Field Meet - Girls Results:

Stevens Point - 150

D.C. Everest - 110  

Wausau West - 103

Marshfield - 90  

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln - 81  

Wausau East - 63  

Merrill - 17

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.