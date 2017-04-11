City moves one step closer to moving Wausau Chemical - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

City moves one step closer to moving Wausau Chemical

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Wausau Chemical is one step closer to moving from along the Wisconsin River. City Council voted Tuesday night to continue with plans to move the company into the business campus.

If plans go through, the city would spend almost $8 million to move the company so the waterfront can be redeveloped.

Money would then be generated through TIFF districts.

Tuesday was the second step in the process, however a lot still needs to be done before it's a reality. The city will have to do a thorough and detailed financial assessment along with an environmental impact.

