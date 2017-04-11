United Way helps families with laundry - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

United Way helps families with laundry

By Curtis Aderholdt, Photo Journalist
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

The United Way branch in Marshfield is lending a helping hand when it comes to washing laundry. It's called the "Loads for Love" program.
    
Started in 2013, the program tries to help families who struggle financially to wash their clothes.
    
After being referred by local agencies or school counselors, families receive tokens to use at the Marshfield laundromat.

"We are a safety net of services for families who are in need, struggling," said United Way Marketing and Campaign Coordinator Ashley Winch. "It's just a great feeling to be able to improve lives in our community."
    
Winch says the Baltus Company in Marshfield donated the washers and dryers.
    
In 2016 the program assisted 37 families in the community surrounding Marshfield.

