Favorite jellybean flavors ranked by state

MADISON (WKOW) -- Easter is right around the corner and in the spirit of the holiday and spring candystore.com has ranked the U.S.'s favorite bean flavors by state!

The rankings used 12 of the most popular jellybean flavors which included black licorice, blueberry, cherry, chocolate, cinnamon, coconut, cotton candy, orange, juicy pear, buttered popcorn, strawberry, and watermelon.

The most popular flavor among all of the states was black licorice, with 11 of the states naming it as their favorite flavor bean.

The least popular flavor of the flavors polled was a tie between coconut and chocolate with only one state claiming each flavor as their fav.

When polled our great state of Wisconsin, said it's favorite bean was watermelon, our neighbors to the south in Illinois have an acquired taste for the chocolate jellybean, with our other neighboring states of Minnesota and Michigan both naming licorice as their favorite.

The site didn't just poll favorite flavors among the states though, they also ranked the top 32 jellybean flavors; again with licorice taking the top spot, and island punch getting named the 32nd most popular bean.