The person killed in a car crash in the Town of Berlin has been identified as 30-year-old Andrew Immel of Merrill.

The crash happened Thursday shortly before 3:30 p.m. at County Road F and O, flipping one of the cars onto its roof.

A 47-year-old ran a stop sign hitting the car Immel was a passenger in, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

The driver of the car hit is a 26-year-old woman who was seriously injured, officials said.

The crash is still under investigation.