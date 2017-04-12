Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Thief with lock cutter

A rural Portage County homeowner lost more than $1,000 worth of property - thanks to a thief with a lock cutter.

The Portage County Sheriff's Department received a report of the theft at 10485 3rd Ave. on April 8.

"When the deputy arrived, the homeowner told him that someone had cut the locks off of several storage sheds and a semi trailer used for storage," Sheriff Mike Lukas said.

Some of the items taken included:

A 1970s V-8 engine for a Ford pickup truck

A Murray riding lawn mower

A Craftsman lawn cart

A Black and Decker pole saw

Coffee cans filled with nuts and bolts

Investigators say the losses total between $1,000 and $2,000.

Investigators say the thief likely used a trailer or pickup truck to remove the items and they hope someone may have noticed unusual activity.

If you have any information on the theft call the Portage County Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-888-346-6600.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.