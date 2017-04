WAUSAU (WAOW) - The Marathon County Board's Public Safety Committee agreed Wednesday to beef up security at the courthouse.

The decision comes one week after it was on lockdown after an empty holster was found in a bathroom.

Marathon County Sheriff's Department Lt. Mark Wagers and Chief Deputy Chad Billeb told the committee that they are working on the best way to move forward with security measures and how the courthouse security is behind the curve.

Some judges requested immediate security changes before the committee unanimously approved implementing immediate and long-term improvements.

The district attorney said the lockdown rattled workers, especially after the shooting rampage just outside Wausau that killed four people, including a policeman and an attorney working a divorce case..

The prosecutor said she can't tell one person impacted by rampage to come back to the courthouse if it isn't safe.