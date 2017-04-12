74 dogs surrendered after hoarding in Wood Co.

After an anonymous tip, South Wood County Humane Society received 74 dogs from a hording situation, according to the humane society.

The owner voluntarily surrendered the dogs, the humane society said.

The dogs are in good to fair condition, according to the group. Many dogs do still have inflamed and raw skin from long term exposure to feces and urine.

Dogs were removed from several buildings on the property.

The dogs range from six months to 12 years old and are a variety of mixes.

The well-being of these dogs is a priority and they are getting the care they need, according to South Wood County Humane Society Executive Director Bridget Chariton.

“This is an unfortunate case of an animal lover who became overwhelmed, had limited resources and simply had more animals than could be properly cared for," Chariton said.

250,000 animals per year are victims of hoarders, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Wisconsin Humane Society, Elmbrook Humane Society, Madison Area Technical College – Veterinary Technician Program, All Care Animal Hospital, and Happy Paws Pet Grooming are assisting the humane society with animal care.

South Wood County Humane Society will be closed on Thursday and said it asks that the public holds phone calls and visits until they reopen on Friday.

If you are interested in offering support, monetary donations are the immediate need as medical treatment will be required for many of the dogs. Donations can be made online or by mail to 3621 64th St N, Wisconsin Rapids or dropped off at Bow Wow Meow Pet Boutique.