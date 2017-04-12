Wisconsin DOT warns travlers about construction projects

Construction season is here. With increased travel and the weather warming up, officials are asking drivers to be more aware on the roads.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation took to Twitter telling people to plan ahead and be aware about projects scheduled each region.

There are six projects scheduled in North central Wisconsin.

Wood County P (Old US 10)

US 51 Oneida County

I-39 Marquette County

US 51, Marathon County

WIS 182, Park Falls

WIS 22 (Main Street), Clintonville

It's construction season, friends! Plan ahead using @511WI and taking a look at the projects scheduled in our region https://t.co/BhBkzdR3M9 pic.twitter.com/5JcrBBjYkl — WisDOT NW Region (@WisDOTnorthwest) April 12, 2017

Crews in Wood County will be improving County P (Old US 10) and work to construct a new road system in Auburndale.

US 51 improvements include reconstructing, replacing culverts, lengthening passing lanes, updates to meet current standards and a new bridge over Rocky Run Creek.

Six bridges along 1-39 between WIS 23/82 and Edgewood Court will be improved in Marquette County.

In Marathon County, the concrete bridge decks on US 51 over County WW are deteriorating and need to be replaced.

On WIS 182 in Park Falls, a 69-year-old bridge has to be replaced. The bridge will be widened, a sidewalk will be added and decorative rails and lighting will be included in the new project, according to the DOT.

Crews will also resurface WIS 182 between WIS 13 and Saunders Avenue.

Main Street in Clintonville will get a facelift, according to the DOT. Roadways will be reconstructed along with an intersection at WIS 22/156/ Green Tree Road.

Curbs, sidewalks, and streetlights will be replaced. The city's water main and sanitary sewer systems will be replaced as well, the DOT said.

Full details on each road project can be found at the DOT website, including weekly updates.