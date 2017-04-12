Letter written by manhunt suspect in 2008 references drinking and family issues

A past letter to a judge from fugitive Joseph Jakubowski references trouble with drinking, and a collapsing family life.

"I'm actully (sic) glad I was brought to jail to take me away from the alcohol and the painful memories of my family," Jakubowski wrote to Rock County Judge Michael Byron in connection to a 2008 battery case.

Jakubowski is charged in connection with a break in and burglary of a Janesville gun store last week. Authorities also say he mailed a 161 page anti-government manifesto to President Trump, with threats against public officials and schools. He is the subject of a nationwide manhunt, with a $20,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

In the letter to the judge in the battery case, Jakubowski writes he "Lost my beloved family" and asks for leniency.

"If in your mercy could you please give me freedom with a rope to hang myself and I will prove to you and the D.A. I will use the same rope to save myself," the letter states.

In the case, Jakubowski repeatedly punched and attacked a woman who was moving out of their apartment.

Authorities say Jakubowski should be considered armed and dangerous.