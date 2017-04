MILWAUKEE (WAOW) - Federal prosecutors say a Lac du Flambeau woman is the seventh person indicted in a conspiracy to distribute oxycodone in northern Wisconsin.

Serena Johnson, 34, is latest person accused of distributing the narcotic commonly used to treat moderate to severe pain, U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad said.

He said certain members of the conspiracy living in northern Wisconsin drove to Milwaukee and picked up hundreds of 30 mg oxycodone pills from Orvin Kay, 57, of Milwaukee and they would be distributed to users or sold.

Besides Johnson and Kay, others indicted earlier were Lance Bruette, 34, of Minocqua; Frank Lawrence, 38, of Saint Germain; Mitchell Plantikow, 29, of Woodruff; Troy Plantikow. 52, of Woodruff; and Lacey Stanick, 31, of Woodruff, Haanstad said in a statement.

