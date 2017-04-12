Badgers guard Jordan Hill leaving UW after graduation

Wisconsin guard Jordan Hill has decided to leave the Badgers basketball program, the university announced in a statement Wednesday.

Hill, a redshirt junior, has one year of eligibility remaining but decided to leave the University to "explore transfer options," the statement said. He will graduate from UW-Madison in May.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to spend four years studying and playing at Wisconsin,” he said in the statement. “Making the decision to leave the program was one of the hardest things I've had to do in life, but I had to make the best decision for myself."

Hill saw his playing time dip during his junior season. He averaged 15.6 minutes and 2.9 points per game in the 2015-16 campaign compared to just 10.2 minutes and 1.5 points in 2016-17.

Hill would have been competing with sophomore guards D'Mitrik Trice and Brevin Pritzl for playing time. Trice is expected to be a starter in 2017-18, while Pritzl's minutes gradually increased throughout the season and he eventually surpassed Hill in the rotation.

The Badgers will also welcome incoming freshmen guards Brad Davison and Kobe King, the Mr. Basketball award winner in Wisconsin this season, both of whom are expected to see playing time in their first year with Wisconsin.

“We want to thank Jordan for his dedication to our program and congratulate him on getting his degree,” Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said. “He was a valuable member of some very successful teams at Wisconsin. We wish him well and will do whatever we can to help him both on and off the court moving forward.”

Per NCAA transfer rules, Hill can play for another school next season as a graduate transfer. He will not have to sit out a season as underclassmen transfers would.