WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A funeral has been set for the suspected shooter that killed four people on March 22.

45-year-old Nengmy Vang died on March 31 from gunshot wounds due to an exchange of gunfire with local law enforcement.

According to a Facebook post from Ted Vang, the funeral will be at Hmong Funeral Home in Wausau on April 23.

It also said the funeral is open to the public and security would be provided.